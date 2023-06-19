Group Seeks Probe Of Corrupt Institutions

A human rights group, World Institute for Peace (WIP) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to extend his investigation mechanism to some institutions and individuals saddled with public funds to bring about sanity in public offices and institutions in the country.

The executive director, Dr. Lamina Kamiludeen Omotoyosi, in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, applauded the pro-active measures by President Tinubu to stem the trend of corrupt practices in the country since he assumed office.

The group lamented how corruption had adversely affected the nation’s economic and financial strength, adding that billions of government’s funds had been lost to present and past office holders in the system.

WIP urged the president to beam his searchlight on the institutions saddled with the responsibility of investigating corrupt practices such as the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practice Commission (ICPC) and their affiliate bodies.

The group also want the office of the immediate past minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development and the executive secretary, National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) investigated, especially for the latter’s alleged inability to pay the salaries of the members of the board for almost 37 months despite billions of naira remitted to the agency.