Makinde To Prioritise Community, Rural Development

Oyo State Deputy Governor Abdul-Raheem Adebayo Lawal at the weekend assured Governor Seyi Makinde will accord community and rural development a high priority across the state.

Lawal, who spoke during the 6th year installation thanksgiving of Olugbon of Orile Igbon and commissioning of modern palace in Ogbomoso, described Governor Makinde as a dynamic and forward-looking person who was so concerned about the development of the state.

He commended Oba Francis Olusola Alao, the Olu Igbon of Orile Igbon, for choosing individuals of impeccable character to serve as their chieftains and for the location of the palace, noting that everyone believes that development would gyrates toward the palace’s location as it is central to all surrounding communities.

“We are assembled here today to commission Orile Igbon’s brand-new palace. We anticipate that because the palace is located in a hub for the surrounding villages, there will be a movement of growth in that direction.

“We are here to express our congratulations to the newly-installed chieftains since they are capable leaders who can advance the state. We are therefore appreciative, and I am confident that they would all work together to advance Orile Igbon and the state at large.”