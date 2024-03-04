A rights group, the Nigerian Unemployed Youth Vanguard, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate action in restructuring the leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The group contends that the current policies spearheaded by the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso have exacerbated economic hardships, leading to hyperinflation.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Danesi Momoh, argued that the economic crisis in the country exceeds Cardoso’s capability to resolve.

He stressed on the urgent need to inject expertise into the nation’s fiscal and monetary policies to alleviate the prevailing hardship.

Expressing regret over the policies implemented since Cardoso assumed office, Momoh cited a surge in forex crises and exorbitant interest rates as detrimental to businesses.

He further disclosed that a protest by the group was underway but momentarily postponed due to the the recent onw carried out by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).