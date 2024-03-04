Bandits have killed a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, Alhaji Shafiu Abubakar, and two others along Danbaza junction and Maradun town, the headquarters of Maradun local government area of the State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bandits had been attacking motorists along the 10km-long road, which leads to Maradun town, killing and abducting people.

In the recent attack, the bandits barricaded the road with big stones to trap the motorists going to Maradun town.

The vehicles were trapped and the bandits opened fire on the passengers, killing the PDP chieftain, two other unnamed persons while three others were severely injured.

Our correspondent reports that Abubakar was killed while nursing the ambition to contest for the chairmanship seat of the Maradun local government area council in the forthcoming LGA elections in the state.

Already, there were concerns over the rampant attacks in the axis of the state in spite of the presence of military and mobile police officers within the area.

The inhabitants have called for serious action against the bandits in the area given the fact that Maradun is the country home of the current minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.