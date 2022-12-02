With 15 percent of drugs in Nigeria substandard or fake, the Coalition Against Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Products (CACCP), is seeking synergy between key stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry and government agencies to tackle the menace in the country.

As a way out of the problem, CACCP invited relevant stakeholders in Nigeria to the inaugural forum of the Coalition Against Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Products to discuss the way forward in the fight against Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Products in Lagos.

The convener, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, commended Nigerian Representatives of Overseas Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (NiroPharm) and Pfizer in leading the charge in the fight against counterfeit drugs in Nigeria, while urging other pharmaceutical bodies and companies to join in the fight against substandard drugs in Nigeria.

Badejo-Okusanya, who spoke on what informed his decision to form the coalition, said, “It is borne out of the desire to take a firmer stand against counterfeit pharmaceutical products in Nigeria through engagement and advocacy, with hope to kick off an intense national advocacy campaign against counterfeit pharmaceutical products.”

Also, the West Africa country manager at Pfizer, Olayinka Subair said counterfeit medicines don’t cure any disease, rather they put patients’ health at risk because of their contents, adding that it ultimately impedes the Nigerian Healthcare System, while calling for collective effort to combat the menace in the country.

Corroborating earlier speakers, NIROPHARM president, Femi Soremekun, said, “In recent years, the fight against counterfeit pharmaceutical products has taken new dimensions due to the global influx of counterfeiting syndicates, it is like a race against time for pharmaceutical companies – the cost to our collective health and economies is enormous. It is time to tackle this menace in Nigeria, through collective effort.”