A non-governmental organisation (NGO), United Strong Organisations Incorporated (USOI) has charged youths in Akamkpa local government area of Cross River to shun violence for good citizenship to contribute their quota to societal development.

Advertisement

The appeal came a few days after a youth rampage broke out in the Ubong community quarry site in the council.

, The national president and field marshall of the Cross River State Youths Mr. Paul Effiong, gave the charge during a brief interview with LEADERSHIP in Calabar.

Effiong, who spoke in the company of heads of 13 sister organisations after a thanksgiving service, which marked the grand finale of his 40th birthday at Prayer City International Calabar, stated that no meaningful development can be attracted to the state if crises and acrimony persist.

Effiong, who is also chairman of the Anti-Illegal Mining Committee and Taskforce (Cross River State), averred that they were also in church to commit their lives to God for delivering them from the pangs of death despite their crooked ways and giving them the opportunity to align with the officiating minister, Rev. Theodore Effiong, whom they had chosen as their spiritual father and patron of the organisation.

He stressed that engaging in crime can harm individuals, families, and communities.

Giving insight on the recent youths rampage, in the Ubon community quarry site, where property worth millions of naira was destroyed, with parties involved in the skirmish sustaining various degrees of injuries, he pleaded for calm and dialogue.

The Anti-illegal Mining Taskforce chairman urged the warring factions to forgive one another, stressing it is only forgiveness that paves the way for good things to come one’s way.