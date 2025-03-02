A group, Team New Nigeria (TNN) has unveiled it symbols and reaffirmed readiness to set up a government that will liberate Nigerians from the current hardship and insecurity threats currently experienced in the country.

Speaking during the formal public presentation of the symbol and inauguration of its harmonisation committee at the Kano Pillars stadium at the weekend, TNN’s president, Modibbo Farakwai revealed the motto of the group as ‘Unite and Rebuild the Nation’ with the slogan, Greater Nigeria.’

He also unveiled the flag of the political organisation as Green – White; an image of hands held together in the centre in red, with TNN emblazoned below it in white on black background pane.

According to him, the green means growth, responsibility and sacrifice; white represents peace, redemption and unity; its colour red means solidarity, courage and love, while the black means emancipation, justice and honour.

Farakwai also inuagurated the state harmonisation, structure and mobilisation committee for the seven North-West states of Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kaduna, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara who he said will exercise all state administrative powers, responsibilities and functions.

He said they shall also constitute a 13-man Steering Committee for each of the local government areas in each state as well as ensure massive mobilisation, coordination and implementation of registration for prospective TNN members.

While lamenting on the hardship and insecurity especially in the North-West region under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, the TNN president noted that the organisation is ready to establish a political party having attained a registration of 43 million members.

He said the new party is ready to change the current situation of the country, promotes human rights and set up a government based on the principles of freedom and good governance.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, TNN’s National Chairman, Prof. Garba Waziri said the committee will help in strengthening political structure, especially at the grassroots to ensure their participation in decision making.

He therefore urged them to lead with integrity and promote peace and unity for the common good of all in order to form a united front to deliver the country.