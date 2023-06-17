Group Urges Cooperation Between NASS, Executive For Economic Development

A political organisation under the auspices of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation, Adamawa senatorial zone has called the 10th National Assembly to cooperate with the executive to ensure speedy economic development in Nigeria.

The coordinator of the organisation, Hon. DanAsabe Suleiman Kakanda who made this call at a press briefing yesterday, congratulated the newly inaugurated lawmakers and appealed to them to work in the interest of Nigerians that elected them as their representatives.

Kakanda, who lamented the challenges Nigerians experienced during the last administration, said Nigerians were expecting speedy development from President Bola Tinubu-led government.

“Our observation is that whenever there is no cooperation between the legislators and executive, it is the common Nigerians that suffer, but when there is unity and cooperation between them, the people rejoice because there will be a massive development.

“So, the 10th National Assembly together with the executive really need to combine to move forward rapidly, move forward with infrastructure development, because there cannot be real serious development unless you have the basic infrastructure of roads and railways and the kind of thing that will make goods and services move.

“We are optimistic that with the present administration, Nigeria will have sound agricultural development to be able to feed 200 million plus now. Also, we will have the resources and then industrial development and sound education, sound health, when the needed cooperation,” he said.