A non-governmental organisation, Shedrack Madlion Foundation (SMF) has called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency develop policies on mental health challenges in the country as part of efforts to address mental illness in Nigeria.

At its 20th annual conference in Abuja, the founder, Patience Madlion, said there were a lot of mental health issues in the society, hence the need for the government to come up with policies that would address it.

“Of every 10 Nigerians, seven are mentally ill. So, if it means that seven are mentally ill, I like to casually say that many of us are not normal. It is only a few of us that are actually normal in Nigeria. They just need to do more.

“A psychiatrist from the national hospital told me that now that people are getting more aware and because of this awareness that is being created by CSOs, the hospital is now being filled up. So, people are getting aware that, okay, I am not too well so let me go and seek help as against then that people don’t really care much. The Ministry of Health is also doing their part, but more from the CSOs is needed,” she said.

