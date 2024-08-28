A non-governmental organisation, Education for Accelerated Development (EDAD), has called on the federal government to reconsider its decision to invalidate certificates from Republic of Benin and Togo universities. It says this decision negates efforts to build robust diplomatic relations in the West African subregion.

The group further noted that the federal government got it wrong by branding nearly 50 universities in Benin Republic and Togo fake because of the unwholesome activities of a few institutions of higher learning in those countries.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, the Lead Consultant of EDAD, Dr. Livinus Mbaonu urged the federal government to through the Ministry of Education reverse the decision which it described as hasty and poorly thought out.

Recall that Federal Ministry of Education had said only three universities are accredited in Togo while five are accredited to run degree courses in Benin Republic.

EDAD however said over 50 universities were listed to have been accredited by the federal government on the Ministry of Education’s website, wondering why the sudden withdrawal of recognition from the universities.

It said, “We find the decision of the Federal Government to withdraw recognition on certificates from universities in Benin Republic and Togo worrisome and disturbing. This does not in any way build the spirit of regional integration.

“We are also aware that the ministry had shortlisted over 50 universities which it issued accreditation but we are shocked that it has now made a u-turn to create the impression that certificates from these universities are fake.

“We also want to appeal to the federal government to consider the psychological well-being of persons who have worked in the past four years whose certificates will be invalidated. They will not only be thrown out of job, their emotional health will suffer and those who depend on them will also be affected.

“We understand the concerns of the government in weeding out certificates not backed by hard work, in this case learning. It must however be clearly stated that not all universities in these two countries engage in academic infractions.

“Branding all of them as fake may not be just and fair, it is an injustice against those who invest so much efforts to produce quality graduates”, EDAD stated.

According to the group, the affected academic institutions are recognised and listed in UNESCO handbook, wondering why they are being subjected to discriminatory treatment by Nigeria.