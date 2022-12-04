While some ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta Region are kicking against the nomination of Lauretta Onochie for the chairmanship of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Organised Ndokwa Effort (ONE) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the laudable move.

ONE, a socio-cultural organisation promoting the progress and development of Ndokwa people, while thanking the President on the honour and respect given to the Delta North Senatorial District through the nomination, confirmed that the people from the area never had the privilege of occupying the position since the establishment and inception of the commission in the year 2000.

The organization in a media release jointly signed by the Chairman Ossai Udom, Dr. Ezenwa Nwakonobi and the coordinator Svt. Rodney Odibe Odili-Obi, explained that though they were looking forward to having an Ndokwa Indigene being given the NDDC chairmanship slot, as the only area of Delta North Senatorial district producing oil and gas, we wish to place on record our firm support for your nomination of Lauretta Onochie”

The leaders of the group in the statement released in Abuja said: “The nominee is one of the leading lights and amazons not only of Delta North but the entire Delta state, and we have got no fear that she will deliver on the assignment when confirmed by the Senate.

“We are constrained to observe that of all the oil and gas producing parts of Delta state, it is only Ndokwa people that have never been given the opportunity to serve as Commissioner representing the state since inception.

“Our remarkable conduct, acclaimed as one of the mot peaceful host communities in the Niger Delta region has not been complimented with prerequisite appointments”

“One though not questioning the conscience, wisdom and justice in not considering any nominee from the three Local Governments Areas of Ndokwa people, up till the sunset of your administration, no Ndokwa leader who are loyal to you and supported your party during the 2015 and 2019 Presidential campaigns have been compensated”

The group made a three-point appeal for reconsideration of an Ndokwa seasoned administration as NDDC commissioner representing Delta State as a reward for age long peaceful disposition and non-destructive conduct rather protection critical economic assets in our three LGAs.