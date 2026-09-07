The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to take lawful action against politicians and public officials making inflammatory statements that could incite political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

HURIWA, in a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, by its national coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the delay in decisive action in cases involving Senator Francis Fadahunsi, Kuje Area Council chairman Samuel Shekwolo and Borno State commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Youth and Sports Development, Sainna Buba, was raising concerns about the enforcement of Nigeria’s electoral laws.

The association said repeated warnings by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies against threats, intimidation and inflammatory political rhetoric would have little impact if persons accused of violating the law were not properly investigated and, where evidence establishes an offence, prosecuted.

According to HURIWA, prompt investigation, prosecution and sanction of individuals found culpable of political incitement would strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and serve as a deterrent to others.

HURIWA recalled that a video circulated shortly before the 15 August governorship election in Osun State in which Senator Francis Fadahunsi allegedly called on supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to retaliate against members of the Accord Party in Ilesa.

The association said the senator was subsequently invited by the police in response to public concerns over the alleged statement.

HURIWA, however, said Nigerians deserved to know whether the invitation had resulted in a formal investigation, prosecution or any other lawful action.

The group maintained that a police invitation should not substitute for prosecution where an investigation establishes that a criminal offence was committed.

It added that any explanation or denial subsequently attributed to the senator should not prevent law enforcement agencies from establishing the facts surrounding the alleged statement.

HURIWA also expressed concern over the case involving Kuje Area Council Chairman Samuel Shekwolo.

The association said Shekwolo was captured in a widely circulated video allegedly threatening residents who did not support the APC.

It recalled that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) subsequently called for his arrest and prosecution over the alleged conduct, describing it as intimidation and an assault on constitutional and democratic principles.

HURIWA therefore called on the police to disclose the current status of the matter and explain why Nigerians had not been adequately informed about any prosecution arising from the allegations.

The association stressed that residents must be free to support any political party or candidate of their choice without fear of expulsion, intimidation or punishment.

HURIWA also called for a proper investigation into statements attributed to Borno State Commissioner Sainna Buba.

The association said Buba was captured in a circulating video allegedly making statements that appeared to threaten opposition supporters with punishment if they refused to support the APC.

HURIWA said that if the statements were established to have been made as alleged, they should be investigated under the relevant laws.

The group stressed that public office should not confer immunity from accountability for statements or actions that may violate the law.

HURIWA said it was concerned that security agencies continued to issue warnings against political incitement, even as Nigerians had yet to see sufficient evidence of prosecution in some high-profile cases.

The association noted that the police had publicly described incitement as a criminal offence and promised to arrest and prosecute individuals whose statements threatened public peace.

It challenged the police to match those declarations with concrete action.

“HURIWA says action speaks louder than words. If incitement is a criminal offence, the law must apply equally to everybody, regardless of political party, position or influence,” the group said.

HURIWA also warned against creating a perception that political affiliation determines who is investigated, arrested or prosecuted.

The association said apologies, denials or attempts to reinterpret controversial statements should not automatically bring investigations to an end.

According to HURIWA, the responsibility of law enforcement agencies is to investigate allegations objectively, determine whether an offence has been committed and prosecute where the evidence supports such action.

HURIWA called on INEC, the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the National Peace Committee to respond decisively to political statements that could undermine peaceful participation in the 2027 elections.

The association warned that selective enforcement of electoral laws could create a dangerous perception that political connections provide protection from accountability.

It also urged political parties to discipline members whose public statements threaten peaceful political participation.

HURIWA said the 2027 general elections must not become a contest defined by threats, intimidation and violence.

The association urged security agencies to act before inflammatory rhetoric translated into physical attacks and loss of lives.

It maintained that Nigerians have a constitutional right to choose their leaders freely and without fear, coercion or intimidation.

HURIWA consequently demanded that the Nigeria Police Force publicly disclose the status of investigations involving Fadahunsi, Shekwolo and Buba and prosecute anyone found culpable in accordance with the law.

The association further called on security agencies to monitor political actors across party lines whose statements could threaten peaceful elections.

According to HURIWA, the credibility of Nigeria’s democracy will be tested not only at the ballot box but also by the willingness of state institutions to enforce the law without fear or favour.