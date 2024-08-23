A group of concerned Nigerian citizens has petitioned the US government, asking it to investigate the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its CEO, Mele Kyari, for allegedly violating sanctions on Russian crude oil.

In a letter to the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the group claimed that NNPCL under Kyari’s leadership, has been importing Russian crude oil and petroleum products above the price cap set by the Price Cap Coalition, comprising the US, G7, EU, and Australia.

The Concerned Citizens on Economic Reform Nigeria (CCERN) alleged that NNPCL has been blending petroleum products in Malta with Russian crude oil sourced above the $60 per barrel threshold, resulting in a violation of the sanctions.

They further claimed that the transactions involved amount running to over $2.08 billion, enabling Russia to earn substantial revenue to fund its war efforts.

“The breach of the sanction is being led by one Mr Meie Kolo Kyari in his capacity as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL,” the letter co-signed by Comrade Tijani Ibrahim and Ambassador Fatima Abubakar said.

“Our group was flagged off to the breach in the course of a price tracking to confirm if Nigerians are paying more for petrol than the international benchmark prices since the country is now dependent 1 importation to meet domestic demands.

“We found that NNPLC, in connivance with Mr Kyari’s associates, has an arrangement for blending petroleum products in Malta before shipping them to Nigeria. The transaction involved in the span of the last year is quoted to be worth more than $2.08 billion, which effectively makes it possible for Russia to continue earning substantial revenue to oil its war machine”.

The group also named other individuals and entities allegedly involved in the violation, including Matrix Energy, Poly Pro Trading DMCC, and senior officials of NNPCL.

They claimed that the proceeds from the illegal activities were being used to promote Russian influence in West Africa and finance anti-Western protests.

The Concerned Citizens on Economic Reforms urged the US to investigate and sanction those involved, including Kyari, NNPCL staff, and other entities, to prevent further violations and protect global interests.

“The widespread protests during the first half of this month were in part financed with proceeds of Mr Kyari’s sidestepping of the Price Cap Coalition sanctions, “ the letter added.

“The funds were specifically paid to make Russian flags and mobilize persons displaying the flags while chanting pro-Russian and anti-West slogans.

“The violation of the sanctions by Mr Kyari and his associates, through the willful disregard for the Price Cap, therefore, has consequences that spill beyond the Russo-Ukrainian axis as it risks bolstering Russia’s influence in West Africa and spiralling the region into conflicts that would undermine the interests of Nigerians and those of the United States.

“The Concerned Citizens on Economic Reforms, Nigeria, being conscientious, is desirous of aligning with the United States’ thoughts of seeing the world advance in a positive direction with no room for dictatorships, which is attainable only when persons and entities comply with globally imposed sanctions.

“We, therefore, call on the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to urgently investigate Mr Mele Kyari – CEO of NNPCL, other staff of NNPCL linked to the flagged transactions, Mr Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu, Matrix Energy and its vessels: Matrix Pride, Matrix Triumph, Matrix S.ILU, and ROMEO as well as Poly Pro Trading DMCC as persons and entities of interest in the violation of sanctions imposed on Russia by the Price Cap Coalition.”