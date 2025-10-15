Two groups, Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) and the Niger Delta Youth Coalition for Peace and Progress (NDYCPP), have hailed the federal government and the contractor handling the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, Hitech, over the quality of work on the project.

The groups said the massive infrastructure project, awarded by the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is one of the most ambitious in Nigeria’s recent history.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on behalf of the groups, MOSIEND president, Dr Kennedy West, said the coastal road was designed to open new corridors of trade, tourism, and connection across the coast.

“The Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road is quietly taking shape, and according to community leaders and development advocates, the progress is both steady and impressive.

“The massive infrastructure project, awarded by the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is one of the most ambitious in Nigeria’s recent history. Stretching through key southern states, it is designed to open new corridors of trade, tourism, and connection across the coast.

“In Akwa Ibom State, work has continued despite the relentless rainy season — a sign, many say, of genuine commitment from both government and contractors. The project is being handled by Hitech Construction Company Ltd, with Mr. Joseph Matar serving as Project Manager, and supported by Drycet International Ltd, led by Mr. Karim A. Leeds.

“Local observers note that Hitech’s teams have kept up a near round-the-clock schedule, working even on weekends to meet the Federal Government’s delivery targets.

The Lagos end, key milestones have already been recorded, reflecting the company’s hallmark efficiency and technical depth. The Minister of Works, Dr. Dave Umahi, whose on-site inspections have earned him the nickname ‘the workaholic minister,’ has been widely praised for keeping the project on a firm, accountable footing.

“We saw firsthand the heavy machinery, skilled workers, and constant activity on site — even on weekends,” said Hon. Dimieri People, who heads MOSIEND in Akwa Ibom. “It cleared every doubt and gave us renewed confidence in the Federal Government’s sincerity.”

The groups also noted the project’s growing impact on local livelihoods.

“Our formerly unemployed youths are now gainfully engaged. Small businesses are springing up around the sites, and communities are becoming vibrant again.”