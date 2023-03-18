Voting is currently ongoing smoothly in Ota, Ogun State as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines were working optimally in all the polling units visited so far.

LEADERSHIP gathered that voting commenced early across polling units in Ota, the commercial nerve centre of Ogun State for the gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

Polling units visited by our Correspondent across the town had presence of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and voting has commenced in all the polling units with the BVAS working optimally.

They included Ota ward 3, unit 076, GRA, Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area State State where the state deputy governor, Naimot Salako-Oyedele, will cast her vote.

Salako-Oyedele, however, is yet to come out to exercise her franchise but she’s expected to vote before 12 noon.

Also, voting is currently ongoing at the Ota Ward 1, unit 07 and 08 opposite the Olota of Ota Palace.