The Zamfara State chapter of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over the deployment of Special Forces by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to be part of the ongoing Zamfara State governorship election process.

The PDP in a statement on Monday in Gusau, the State capital through the Dauda Lawal Media Office, accused the Inspector General of Police of conniving with incumbent Governor Muhammad Matawalle to rig the governorship election in his favour.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far announced the results of 11 local government areas out of 14 local government areas in the State.

The PDP candidate has so far polled 325,238 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 251,006.

“As it stands, we have won nine local governments while the APC won two local governments. We are waiting for the official announcement of three local government areas: Kauran Namoda, Maradun, and Birnin Magaji.

“From the announced results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), we are winning with a margin of 74,232.

“Our major concern is the interference of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba. We raised the alarm on election day that there was no police presence across the State. It was a plot by the Zamfara State commissioner of police to aid the ruling APC in manipulating the process.

“Our verified sources have confirmed to us that the Inspector General of Police has deployed a team of special forces to Zamfara. They were flown to Sokoto from Abuja. We have learned that they are on their way to coming into Zamfara to cause chaos and create tension in the state capital.

“The Inspector General of Police in connivance with the Zamfara state government hellbent on manipulating the successful announcement of the result. They want to create a scene that will lead to the loss of lives and properties in Zamfara.

“We call on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, to call the Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to order. We have lost confidence in him.

“Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) is intentionally delaying the process of the announcement of the result, giving the governor room for manipulation.

“All collated results from 14 local government areas are ready and in the state collation center. We don’t know why they are delaying the process.

“The president, security agencies, and international observers should pay close attention to the process in Zamfara state,” PDP stated.