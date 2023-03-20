The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has been declared winner of the State Governorship election held on Saturday.

Hon. Isah Ashiru Kudan of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) closely trailed behind in the keenly contested election.

The collation of results from the 23 local government areas of the State, which commenced at about 2:20pm on Sunday and lasted till Monday night, raised alot of concerns before the winner was eventually announced.

In the final results declared by the Kaduna State Governorship Collation officer, Professor Lawal Suleiman Bilbis, he said Senator Uba Sani of APC scored a total of 730,002 votes to beat his closest challenger, PDP’s Isah Ashiru, who polled 719,196 votes to place second in the election.

Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Hon. Jonathan Asake polled 58,283 votes to place third while Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 21,405 to come fourth.

In the results declared from the various local government areas, the PDP won in 13 of the 23 local government areas collated by INEC which included Kaura, Sanga, Kajuru, Makarfi, Jaba, Jema’a, Zangon Kataf, Soba, Chikun, Kagarko, Lere, Kachia and Kudan local government areas.

The APC won in 10 local government areas namely Giwa, Ikara, Kauru, Sabon Gari, Kubau, Zaria, Kaduna North, Kaduna South and Igabi and Birnin-Gwari local government areas.

The results officially announced by INEC are as follows:

Kaura LGA:

APC – 7,748

PDP – 15,108

Giwa LGA:

APC – 30,773

PDP – 28,869

Sanga LGA:

APC – 12,338

PDP – 13,119

Kajuru LGA:

APC – 8,271

PDP – 23,125

Jaba LGA:

APC – 7,564

PDP – 14,616

Makarfi LGA:

APC – 25,670

PDP – 26,128

Ikara LGA:

APC – 29,066

PDP – 28,612

Jema’a LGA

APC – 19,920

PDP – 28,963

Zangon Kataf:

APC – 11,441

PDP – 33,185

Kauru LGA:

APC – 26,915

PDP – 26,342

Soba LGA:

APC – 27,235

PDP – 30,874

Sabon Gari LGA:

APC – 44,406

PDP – 33,553

Kubau LGA:

APC – 39,855

PDP – 26,627

Zaria LGA:

APC – 78,659

PDP – 47,091

Kaduna South LGA:

APC – 67,170

PDP – 42,604

Kaduna North LGA:

APC – 65,782

PDP – 33,120

Chikun LGA:

APC – 19,979

PDP – 89,946

Igabi LGA:

APC – 74,974

PDP – 40,681

Kagarko LGA:

APC – 18,830

PDP – 19,991

Lere LGA:

APC – 45,823

PDP – 46,363

Kachia:

APC – 23,849

PDP – 27,490

Birnin-Gwari LGA:

APC – 20,627

PDP – 19,954

Kudan LGA:

APC – 21, 076

PDP – 23, 272

Making the declaration on Monday night, Prof. Bilbis said, “Senator Uba Sani having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest valid votes cast is hereby returned and elected.