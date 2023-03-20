The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has been declared winner of the State Governorship election held on Saturday.
Hon. Isah Ashiru Kudan of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) closely trailed behind in the keenly contested election.
The collation of results from the 23 local government areas of the State, which commenced at about 2:20pm on Sunday and lasted till Monday night, raised alot of concerns before the winner was eventually announced.
In the final results declared by the Kaduna State Governorship Collation officer, Professor Lawal Suleiman Bilbis, he said Senator Uba Sani of APC scored a total of 730,002 votes to beat his closest challenger, PDP’s Isah Ashiru, who polled 719,196 votes to place second in the election.
Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Hon. Jonathan Asake polled 58,283 votes to place third while Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 21,405 to come fourth.
In the results declared from the various local government areas, the PDP won in 13 of the 23 local government areas collated by INEC which included Kaura, Sanga, Kajuru, Makarfi, Jaba, Jema’a, Zangon Kataf, Soba, Chikun, Kagarko, Lere, Kachia and Kudan local government areas.
The APC won in 10 local government areas namely Giwa, Ikara, Kauru, Sabon Gari, Kubau, Zaria, Kaduna North, Kaduna South and Igabi and Birnin-Gwari local government areas.
The results officially announced by INEC are as follows:
Kaura LGA:
APC – 7,748
PDP – 15,108
Giwa LGA:
APC – 30,773
PDP – 28,869
Sanga LGA:
APC – 12,338
PDP – 13,119
Kajuru LGA:
APC – 8,271
PDP – 23,125
Jaba LGA:
APC – 7,564
PDP – 14,616
Makarfi LGA:
APC – 25,670
PDP – 26,128
Ikara LGA:
APC – 29,066
PDP – 28,612
Jema’a LGA
APC – 19,920
PDP – 28,963
Zangon Kataf:
APC – 11,441
PDP – 33,185
Kauru LGA:
APC – 26,915
PDP – 26,342
Soba LGA:
APC – 27,235
PDP – 30,874
Sabon Gari LGA:
APC – 44,406
PDP – 33,553
Kubau LGA:
APC – 39,855
PDP – 26,627
Zaria LGA:
APC – 78,659
PDP – 47,091
Kaduna South LGA:
APC – 67,170
PDP – 42,604
Kaduna North LGA:
APC – 65,782
PDP – 33,120
Chikun LGA:
APC – 19,979
PDP – 89,946
Igabi LGA:
APC – 74,974
PDP – 40,681
Kagarko LGA:
APC – 18,830
PDP – 19,991
Lere LGA:
APC – 45,823
PDP – 46,363
Kachia:
APC – 23,849
PDP – 27,490
Birnin-Gwari LGA:
APC – 20,627
PDP – 19,954
Kudan LGA:
APC – 21, 076
PDP – 23, 272
Making the declaration on Monday night, Prof. Bilbis said, “Senator Uba Sani having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest valid votes cast is hereby returned and elected.