The Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the states where governorship elections will be held on Saturday have resolved to work as a team.

The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour party in Kwara State, Comrade Basambo Abubakar disclosed this during a news conference in Ilorin, the state capital yesterday.

Abubakar said the Labour Party will collapse its structure with the PDP where the latter has a strong structure while the PDP will also do the same where the Labour Party has solid structure on ground.

He said for this reason, the Labour party in Kwara State has decided to align political forces with the PDP and work together in the Saturday’s governorship elections in the state.

He said the two parties will form a unity government if they emerge victorious in the governorship election.

Abubakar added that the union was expected to birth a collective dream for a prosperous Kwara State.

“Today, I’m combining efforts with the Peoples Democratic Party and Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaib Yaman . It is my conviction that my personal ambition cannot be bigger than a collective opportunity to provide an all inclusive governance, which I and my party will be part of.

“I hereby call on our esteem supporters across board in all local governments and wards to cast their votes for the governorship candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaib Yaman because we have both decided to work together as a team to provide the true leadership needed to make Kwara a greater state, which is in tandem with my aspiration as the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Kwara State,” Abubakar added.