A support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), G37, has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The confidence vote is coming in direct response to the call by the national vice chairman of ( North West) of the party, Mallam Salihu Lukman, and some civil society organisations on the national chairman to resign from office to pave the way for the emergence of a Christian national chairman.

National coordinator of the G37, Comrade Evans City, said a such call by Mallam Lukman and the CSOs is borne out of selfishness, just as it augurs ill of the ongoing effort by the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to form a government of national unity as proposed by the APC think-thank.

The group said they were not surprised by the statement credited to Lukman because he associated with many controversies right from his days as DG of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

City alleged that Lukman almost ran the party into crisis following his persistent criticism against the then caretaker chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

“We wonder what could be the contribution of Lukman to the development of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country that he is always shooting at any perceived enemy at the slighted provocation,” he said.

City said Senator Adamu ought to be commended for leading the party to victory in the hotly contested elections instead of demanding for his head.

The political activist from the Niger Delta region said the G37 is in support of the agitation for the Senate presidency to go to the South-South or South-East in order to promote power equilibrium.