New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has declared that it is not into an alliance with any political party in the gubernatorial elections taking place on Saturday in 28 states.

According to the NNPP, they will not surrender their structures to anybody outside their party adding that any of their members who violated the instructions of the party will be punished.

At a press conference yesterday ahead of the gubernatorial elections, the National Chairman of the NNPP, Prof Rufai Ahmed Alkali said wherever their candidates are they must be firm and resist all forms of rigging.

“We are calling on our candidates to stand firm because we are not in alliance with any political parties.

“Wherever our candidates are, they should not align with any political party. We have a vision. That is why our political party emerged. No one should surrender our structure. Anyone that did that, there will be consequences,” Rufai said.

“We want to call on our people that voted in the last election to come out and vote again in the gubernatorial election because it is not just for the national level but the state is also important.

On the presidential election petition which has just about seven days for all parties to file their cases, Alkali said NNPP is still talking to their lawyers and gathering the necessary evidence.

“We are still talking to our lawyers and they will advise us on the way forward. We are gathering the details of the election results from polling units to polling units. Our lawyers should know what we need to do. We don’t do grandstanding.

“Those who are crying that they have been rigged out are also master riggers. It is not good for a thief to call a thief a thief,” Alkali said while debunking reports that their gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Olanrewaju Jim-Kamal, stepped down for Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC.

“Olarenwaju did not endorse Sanwo-Olu. We will not support privatization of loyalty. Our party wants to grow by gaining more and winning more states. We will not surrender our structure,” Alkali added.

Alkali said that he is happy that there is no report accusing the NNPP of engaging in rigging or violence, and said the party is approaching the election to set the pace for the future of the country.

“Whatever choices Nigerians make, it is a good choice and the NNPP has not only transformed, but has been transformed for national development. Before the 2023 election, we only had a State House of assembly seat in Bauchi. We have not clocked one year but we’ve been shaking the ground. Those who took Kwankwaso for granted and were making efforts to make him irrelevant, before 2023, they were the ones that came looking for him desperately at the last hour.

“Today, the party has done well in the national assembly elections. Very soon, we will get the full details. We are ready for the gubernatorial elections. The blur logo used by INEC in the ballot paper affected our members in voting even though INEC approved a logo that was clear.

“We’ve written to INEC to do everything possible to correct this anormalie. Ballot paper of 18 political parties should not be too much. Most of the voters are either illiterate or voting for the first time. If the logo is not clear, it will affect them in making informed choices,” Alkali said, adding that even though there were cases of violence targeted at their party and supporters, their presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso attacked and about 11 people were killed even before the election, in the last election, an APC candidate led thugs to kill our members and the issue is in court.

“We are worried because this election is a unique election. Some governors are running for second term or they want to impose their candidates on the people.

“I believe the security agencies should be aware. What legitimizes the election is free and fair. Citizens should not be induced or intimidated to vote. These governors will not work but at the last hour, haven’t starved the people they will now want to induce voters,” Alkali said while expressing happiness that Sen Rufai Sani Hanga have collected his certificate of return from INEC to represent Kano Central Senatorial District and not former governor of the State, Sen Ibrahim Shekarau whom he said the certificate of return was not meant for him.

On the proposed government of national unity by the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, Alkali said it will not be fair to talk on rumour when every party is in court.