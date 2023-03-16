Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has donated N100 million to traders in the burnt Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Association (AMPADA) in Ajegunle.

The governor who visited the burnt market also laid the foundation for a new market building, saying the efforts were to help alleviate the plight of the traders who lost goods and cash in the fire.

He said, “A week or less ago we promised to come back here to give immediate support to the people who were affected by the unfortunate incident. This isn’t politics, it’s just a coincidence that it is a political season.

“I am happy to be here to lay the foundation for the new market building. Now it’s a storey building, and the small compensation that will alleviate the suffering and loss of our traders here. It’s for us to make a clear stand that we are not about the ethnic or religious division, we are a government that is people- centred and working to make things better for them, no matter what party or where they come from. As long as they are law abiding, keep to laws guiding the environment and respect the heritage of where they do business, they will always be accommodated.

“This will also send a clear message to people who want to divide us that we won’t let a little number disunite a large number of people, we won’t give them a space in Lagos and in our government.”

Responding, the chairman of Ajeromi-Ifelodun LCDA Fatai Ayoola thanked the governor for keeping to his promise of helping the people, and promised that they will reciprocate his good gestures by voting for him on Saturday.

He said, “True to your word you are here today in Ajegunle to compensate the marketers for their loss and also lay the foundation for their new market. We thank you wish that your efforts will be rewarded in Saturday’s election.’’