Guber Race: Kogi Community In Kano, Jigawa Pledge Support For Ododo

The people of Kogi State resident in Kano and Jigawa states yesterday trooped out to receive the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11, 2023 election, Alhaji Usman Ododo.

At a consultation meeting at Bristol Palace Hotel, Kano, representatives of the various ethnic groups assured the candidate of their unalloyed support to ensure continuity of the Yahaya Bello legacy.

One of the prominent indigenes of the state, Dr H. O. Amodu who represented the Okun community said the people of Kogi State who reside in Kano are solidly behind him in order to ensure that the development strides of the administration in the state is not broken. He also commended the present administration in the state for ensuring security of lives and property.

On behalf of the Igala community in Jigawa State, Prince Umar said the entire Kogi people in North West is ready to mobilise massively to support the election of Alhaji Usman Ododo.

“We did it for Tinubu, why won’t we do it on our own? It is not about any sectional agenda but the Kogi Agenda. Alhaji Usman Ododo will win the election massively”, he said.

On his part, Mr Bello Abdullahi Ebiya speaking on behalf of the Ebira community in Kano said all modalities are in place to galvanise the people to support the emergence of Alhaji Usman Ododo. He said many of them are registered back home in Kogi State and will give their votes to the APC.