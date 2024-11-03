Guinea’s coup leader, Mamadi Doumbouya, has promoted himself to the rank of Army General as the West African country marked the creation of its armed forces.

Doumbouya, 43, seized power in September 2021 by overthrowing former president Alpha Conde who had placed the then-colonel in charge of an elite force tasked with protecting him.

AFP reports that in a decree on Friday evening, Doumbouya — whose supporters have urged him to run for president when the junta does cede the reins — was also awarded the Grand Cross of the National Order of the Colatier, the country’s highest honour.

This was for “his constant efforts to promote social cohesion and cooperation between peoples”.

Doumbouya is one of several officers who have seized power in West Africa since 2020, along with fellow military leaders in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

He has presided over an ongoing crackdown on dissent, with many opposition leaders detained, brought before the courts or forced into exile.

AFP