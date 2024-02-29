Benue State Police Command has arrested seven suspected criminals terrorising the residents of Makurdi, the state capital and environs. Among those arrested is a gun manufacturer, while several arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

The commissioner of police, Emmanuel Adesina, who disclosed this in Makurdi when he paraded the suspects explained that upon assumption of office three weeks ago, the command carried out some reforms in the area of deployment and re-orientation of officers on the need to be professional in carrying out their duties and recorded several achievements.

He said, “On the 7/2/2024 at about 1830hrs, one Precious Ebuka Chukwu ‘m’ of Onitsha Anambra State was arrested at Agu community and on the spot search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of three (3) locally made beretta pistols. The suspect led the team to the hideout of his regular suppliers; where one Tyav Wuese ‘m’ and Tyav Terkuma ‘m’ blacksmiths of Adikpo, in Kwande LGA who specialize in fabricating guns were also arrested.”

In another development, the CP said, on the February 21, 2024 at about 1530hrs, information was received that one George Aondosoo Ayua of Asase 1, North Bank, Makurdi was nowhere to be found after school hours and his kidnappers were already asking for N6million to be paid as ransom.

He said luck ran out of them as Operation Zenda Joint Task Force who were deployed to rescue the victim and arrest suspects did a diligent trail of the suspects which led the team to a hideout at Abua village, kilometre 16 Gboko Road Makurdi where the victim was held hostage by his captors. He added that the victim was rescued unhurt while two members of the gang, Ayua Moses and Azua Samson was arrested even as investigation is ongoing to arrest other suspects at large.

The CP continued, “On the 24/2/2024 at about 2330hrs while police officers in collaboration with Community Volunteer Guards were on patrol at Adoka, they intercepted one Echoche ‘m’ and Inalegwu Anebi ‘m’ in a dark corner where they were suspected to have laid ambush for commuters. One single barrel gun, ATM cards and one locally made revolver short gun loaded with five rounds of ammunition were recovered from them, while investigation is ongoing.”

He said the command, will continue to fight crime and make the state a better place for peaceful coexistence. “I therefore, call on the good people of the state to support the police with useful and timely information that is capable of preventing crime.”