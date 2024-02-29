Benue State Police Command has uncovered and exhumed the corpse of a member of the State Community Volunteer Guards who was abducted, killed and buried in a shallow grave by his abductors.

The commissioner of police, Emmanuel Adesina, who disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Command headquarters in Makurdi informed that the exhumed corpse has already been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and proper burial while adding that investigation is ongoing.

He said, “On the 24/1/2024 at about 1500hrs, information was received that, some dreaded armed bandits led by one Chen ‘m’ and Iorpuu Ayangeer ‘m’ blocked Tse-Kperse, Naindo-Zaki-Biam road and abducted one Aornen Kpor ‘m’ a member of Benue State Volunteer Guard, who was travelling along the route to an unknown destination.”

He said during investigation, one Vanen Mnyim and Adera Terseer both of Ngenev, Ukum LGA were arrested in connection with the case. He revealed that the suspects confessed to the crime and led the police team to a bush at Adogo village where the victim was killed and buried in a shallow grave.

The CP also disclosed that a robbery gang who killed a female youth corps member, one Irene Chioma Emmanuel on Makurdi- Naka road while she was trying to protect her laptop from them were also apprehended, adding that a knife and three live ammunition were recovered from them.

He said, “Following a reports of a robbery attacks on Makurdi-Naka road, Police teams were emplaced to investigate and arrest suspects and on the 6/2/2024 at about 1915hrs, the police trailed and arrested the following gang members; Oryina Kumshi ‘m’, Terzungwe ‘m’ and Philip Tyohie ‘m’ in a hideout at Adeke community a suburb of Makurdi.”

He maintained that the suspects confessed to four robbery operations on Naka road and neighbouring communities that led to loss of live and properties, adding that they also confessed to the robbery and killing of a female youth corps member, Irene Chioma Emmanuel.