Armed men suspected to be kidnappers at the weekend attacked and abducted an unspecified number of persons at the Grow Homes Estate along Kuchibiyi in Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Some eye witness reports said about 20 gunmen invaded the estate around 11:30 pm on Friday and shot randomly before escaping with several victims.

The residents said the victims included a pastor, his wife and three children and other people totaling about 15 during the one-hour attack.

According to a resident, the victims were abducted from two apartments in the estate.

He said: “We heard the sounds of gunshot, there was panic in the entire community as a result of the incident.

“This morning, we went to the estate and learnt that those gunmen were about 20. They moved from one apartment to the other, dispossessing people of their belongings. They also kidnapped at least nine persons including children and women from two apartments in the estate.

“They escaped through the bush which links the community to Paze village. The police and the estate security have been searching the bush since morning to see if they can rescue the kidnapped residents.”

Confirming the incident to LEADERSHIP Sunday, the FCT police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said the police and the estate security guards were combing the bush in the area to rescue the victims.

She said: “Upon receipt of the distress call, we immediately deployed our men to the scene. The suspects however abruptly suspended their operations and took some victims with them into the bush. Operatives of the police and the estate security are still combing the bush.”

She advised residents of the area not to panic, but assist the police with credible information that could lead to the arrest of the hoodlums.