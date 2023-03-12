A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has supported the 25 candidates of the party for the March 18, 2023 State House of Assembly election with N500,000 each.

The money, totalling N12.5m, has been disbursed to all the PDP candidates in the 21 local government areas of the State ahead of the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections fixed for next Saturday.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the election, which was earlier slated for Saturday, March 11, 2023, was on Wednesday night postponed by one week to enable the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines to be deployed for the exercise.

Senator Melaye, who was a two-time member of the National Assembly at different times, is the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 general elections.

The former lawmaker represented Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency of Kogi State in the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2011 and later represented Kogi West Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019.