Gunmen Abduct 2 In Bauchi LG

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have abducted one Babangida Dan Rimin Wunti and Saleh Jange in Gumau community of Toro local government area of Bauchi State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the heavily armed men stormed Gumau in the wee hours of Saturday, shooting sporadically in the air to scare away residents which enabled them to execute their mission without resistance.

A resident of the area who pleaded for anonymity lamented that activities of kidnappers are gradually resurfacing in the area after combined security efforts subdued them in the recent past.

Reacting to the unpleasant development, the member representing Toro federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Dabo Ismail Haruna condemned the recent kidnappings in Gumau, Bargan Fulani, Salarma and Fishere communities.

In Bargan-Fulani and Fishere communities, a woman and a man were allegedly killed by unknown persons.

The lawmaker sympathised with the victims and prayed for their safe return while assuring the constituents of quick legislative interventions that will bring an end to these unfortunate incidents.

Dabo while commending Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for maintaining peace in the state, called for the deployment of more security personnel to communities in Toro to fish out these criminals.

As at the time of filing this report, Bauchi Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakil could not be reached for comment because he did not respond to a phone call placed through his line or reply to the Short Message Service (SMS) sent to him.