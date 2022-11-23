Gunmen have kidnapped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the Ahiazu state constituency in Imo State, Nduka Anyanwu.

A reliable source from the family of the politician who revealed the incident in Owerri said he was picked by the armed men on Tuesday in his area while on his way to finalise arrangements for his booth agents at Ahiazu.

“We call on the public who might have any useful information to inform any nearby police station. The incident happened today Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022. Let’s be prayerful for his safety and quick rescue,” the family submitted.

When contacted, the police public relations officer, (PPRO), Michael Abattam stressed that the command has commenced investigation.