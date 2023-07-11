Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest, 3 Others In Ebonyi

Yet to be identified gunmen abducted the Parish Priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbaleze Isu in Onicha Local government area of Ebonyi State, Rev. fr. Joseph Azubike and 3 others.

Confirming the Incident in Abakaliki through a statement signed by the Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki, Rev Fr. Matthew Uzoma Opoke with the caption ‘Call for Prayers’, it was disclosed that the Priest was abducted Monday, 10th July 2023 close to his parish.

The Diocesan Chancellor said the Priest was abducted while on his way back from performing pastoral duties.

“Kindly pray for the unconditional release of Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Azubike who was abducted on Monday, 10th of July 2023 close to his parish on his way back from Pastoral duties.

“Fr. Joseph is the Parish Priest of St. Charles parish, Mgbaleze Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. He was abducted alongside three other people.” the statement read.