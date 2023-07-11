LAPO Microfinance Bank Disburses N74bn In 6 Months

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited (LAPO MfB), a premium microfinance institution in Nigeria, has disbursed over N74 billion in the first half of the year 2023.

A statement issued by the bank, signed by Oluremi Akande, Head of Marketing and Communications, stated that “LAPO MFB remains committed to its core mandate of providing easy access to credits to owners of micro, small, and medium enterprises as well as members of low-income households who are financially excluded from the formal financial sector. This underscores our firm resolve to continue to promote economic activities and contribute meaningfully to economic growth.”

Akande reiterated that, “LAPO MfB, in the last decade, disbursed over N1 trillion to owners of micro, small, and medium enterprises in Nigeria. Our 2023 strategic objective is to disburse over N200 billion by the end of the financial year.

LAPO Microfinance Bank is committed to its over 30 years mandate of social and economic empowerment of members of low-income households and owners of micro, small, and medium enterprises in a sustainable manner.”