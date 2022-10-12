Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a police officer, Abdulmumini Yusuf, in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Yusuf, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) was kidnapped on Tuesday night while he was about entering his house in Ogidi, outskirt of Ilorin.

It was learnt that policemen have embarked on heavy patrol of Ogidi community and its environs as part of efforts to fish out the suspected kidnappers and secure the release of their colleague.

The State Commisioner of Police, Mr Paul Odama, who confirmed the development, said that: “Yes, it’s true, but we are still on it.”

The Secretary of the Kwara Community Policing Advisory Committee, Mr Sola Muse, who condemned the abduction of the police officer, lamented the growing insecurity in the state.

He called on the security agencies to move swiftly to arrest the situation.