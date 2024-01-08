Gunmen on Sunday invaded Sagwari Layout Estate in the Dutse axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), kidnapping no fewer than 10 persons.

According to eyewitnesses, the kidnappers, dressed like herders, invaded the estate in the evening around 7:30 pm.

From the information gathered, eight people were kidnapped from the estate, while two members of staff were abducted from a nearby hotel.

One of the victims who sent a distress message to the estate’s WhatsApp group had said his family was in danger before he stopped responding to messages a few minutes later.

Security operatives have already been mobilised and are working with the estate security guards to search the hills behind the estate.

A security operative who was beaten and tied by the kidnappers has been rescued.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comments. Repeated calls made to her phone were left unanswered.

However, a call placed on the Police emergency call centre, revealed that the command was aware of the incident, and the closest Divisional Police Officer (DPO) had been informed to mobilise men to the scene.