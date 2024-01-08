President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt felicitations to Malam Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on the occasion of his 59th birthday celebrated on Monday.

President Tinubu lauded Mele Kyari’s diligence, passion, and expertise, recognizing him as one of the longest-serving chief executives in the history of Africa’s most valuable energy company.

“Mele is a man of action rather than words. He approaches tasks proactively and his ability to diagnose complex problems and provide thoughtful, practical solutions has allowed him to continue offering invaluable service to our nation,” remarked the President.

The President conveyed his prayers, expressing a wish that Almighty Allah grant the business executive more wisdom and strength in his ongoing service to Nigeria.

