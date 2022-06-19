Kidnappers have demanded N60 million for the release of three members of a church in Delta State who were abducted while returning from a burial ceremony in Akoko-Edo in Edo State.

The kidnappers are demanding N20 million on each of the victims. One of the church elders who was contacted confirmed the abduction of the church worshippers.

The bus said to be conveying about 13 of the church members was waylaid amidst sporadic gunshots.

The victims are all members of God’s Will Mission owned by Archbishop Solomon Gbakara with headquarters in Orhuwhorun in Udu, Delta State.

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked the bus along Auchi-Benin road and whisked away all occupants including the driver of the vehicle.

It was further learnt that some of the occupants escaped while being taken to the kidnappers’ den.

One of the church members earlier held by the kidnappers confirmed the incident yesterday, saying, “It took the grace of God for me to escape from the hoodlums”.

Our source added that the incident has was reported with the Edo State Police Command yesterday.