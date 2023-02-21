Gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday destroyed the country home of the Imo State commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Emeka Okoronkwo.

Burnt also is the country home of the former Dean of Faculty of Law, Imo State University, Owerri, Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri, who served at different times as Commissioner for Information, Youths and Sports, and Lands and Urban Planning, respectively during the administrations of former governors of the state, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim and Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

The country home of a retired Director of Department of State Security (DSS), Emeka Ngwu, was also destroyed.

An eyewitness revealed that an elderly woman who was in Ngwu’s home was caught in the fire and was said to have died in the process.

The eyewitness also highlighted that two other houses belonging to two prominent sons of the area were also burnt.

The incident occurred at Amagu Ihube community in Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

The State’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Emeka Okoronkwo, confirmed the ugly incident.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, also confirmed the attacks and stressed that investigation had began with the view of apprehending the culprits.