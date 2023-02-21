American-based Nigerian Afro-beat singer, Prince Shizzy, has released his much-anticipated single “My Way” on February 14, 2023.

“My Way” is an Afro-beat love song that is sure to captivate listeners on Valentine’s Day.

Prince Shizzy, born Jegede Adeshina Oluwasegun, was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. He is the founder of One Way Records, a record label that focuses on promoting African music. His music is inspired by his African roots and his style combines traditional African sounds with modern production.

When asked what inspired him to create “My Way”, Prince Shizzy said: “I wanted to create a song that speaks to the hearts of people worldwide. I wanted to create something that could be appreciated by all cultures and ages, and that could be enjoyed by everyone.”

He went on to explain that the track was inspired by the traditional Afrobeat sounds that he grew up listening to.

“My Way” is an upbeat and catchy song that conveys a message of self-love and appreciation.”

The single was produced and mixed by renowned producer J.Smoove, who has worked with artists such as Drake and Cardi B.

“I’m excited to be releasing this song �nally,” said Prince Shizzy. “It’s been a long time coming and I’m sure it’s something people will enjoy,” he added.

Prince Shizzy’s dedication to his craft and his passion for music is evident in his new single, “My Way”. It is sure to captivate listeners from all backgrounds.