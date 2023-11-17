A monthly security report released by a private security and intelligence firm, Beacon Consulting Ltd, said Nigeria recorded 935 security incidents and 1,127 deaths in the month of October, 2023.

The report released on November 15, 2023, said 518 persons were abducted in the period under review, adding that there was a significant rise in security incidents compared to previous months.

The report was an analysis of security incidents that occurred in Nigeria in the period October 01 – 31, 2023.

According to the report, in the month of October 2023, “Nigeria witnessed 935 security incidents which represents a 70.6 per cent increase from the data in the September report; 1,127 fatalities were recorded representing a 93.97 per cent increase; 518 persons were abducted representing a 50.6%

increase.”

The report showed that the North-East region recorded the highest number of total incidents, fatalities, and abductions, while the North-West region reported the highest number of civilian deaths.

Records from the Beacon Security Incident database indicated 466 security incidents, 433 fatalities, and 253 abductions across 62 local government areas in the North-East part of Nigeria.

“The conflict between the two non-state actors, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal Jihad (JAS) contributed to the increased number

of fatalities recorded in the North-East region,” the report added.

The managing director, Beacon Consulting Limited, Dr. Kabir Adamu, speaking on the report, highlighted the drivers of insecurity in Nigeria and the need to use a result-based framework and the tools Beacon Consulting’s security risk management capabilities allow for improving individual, corporate, and national security.