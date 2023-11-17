Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has been listed among the final 10 nominees for the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) men’s player of the year award.

Ten players remain in contention for the topmost Player of the Year including last year’s winner, Sadio Mane of Senegal, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria, Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Cameroonian duo Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Vincent Aboubacar, Achraf Hakimi of Morocco and his compatriots Sofyan Amrabat, Yassine Bounou and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Osimhen is the only Nigerian who made the final shortlist across all categories of the award lists released on Friday by CAF.

On November 1, CAF released a 30-player long list for the most coveted individual prize on the continent. But in the latest announcement, the list was chiselled to ten players and Osimhen will compete with Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez for the award.

Osimhen had a brilliant 2022/23 season where he led Napoli to the Serie A title last season — the club’s first in 33 years.

The ultimate winner will be decided after votes from a voting panel consisting of the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, head coaches and captains of Member Associations.

The Awards Gala will take place on Monday, 11 December 2023, at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco.