There was pandemonium and protest in Imo state yesterday after gunmen suspected to be operatives of Ebubeagu Security outfit allegedly opened fire and killed seven wedding guests.

The incident which occurred in the early hours of yesterday had put the state in a state of anxiety, as tears flowed freely within the community.

The victims were going back to their community in Otulu in Oru east local government area of the state from Awomama in the neighbouring Oru west LGA before the suspects opened fire on them.

The president general of Otulu community, Nnamdi Agbor, who spoke to our correspondent, said that seven persons died on the spot.

The community leader stated “ Our people were coming back from Awo Omamma around after a traditional wedding. Ebube Agu operatives saw them in motorcycles and opened fire on them. As I speak to you, we have recovered seven dead bodies who are our people..Five are missing, two are critically injured and hospitalized while the other person who sustained minor injury has been discharged.

“This is very unfortunate, our people are angry, they are protesting, there was no cause for the killing. They were just riding home when the Ebubeagu security outfit opened fire on them. This has never happened before.

“We have reported the incident to the security agents. The commissioner of police and the commander of the 34 artillery Brigade command Obinze have visited. The DPO is also assisting. I have reported the killing to the member representing us at the parliament.

“The celebrant is Chijioke Nnanna. Those arrested are Uchenna Orjiribeka, Chido Ekesinachi and Nnamdi Ekesinachi. Those in the hospital are Oluebube Agbor and Thank God Iheukwumere. Those who were killed are, Chigozie Obinwa, Ozioma, Chikere Anyadioha, Ifechi Ekesinachi, Emeka Ekesinachi, Aboy Ihegboro and Chijindu. Five persons are still missing.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident and disclosed that investigation has commenced.