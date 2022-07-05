Unknown gunmen have killed a security guard simply identified as Mr. Sunday attached to Titolu Venture filling station in Igoba, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

LEADERSHIP learnt that after killing the security guard, the hoodlums also set the filling station ablaze.

The incident was said to have caused panic in the area.

According to the station’s manager, Ajisafe Oluwatobiloba he was notified about the fire incident around 4:00 am on Monday and he couldn’t trace anyone responsible for the act.

He said, “At about 4 am, I was called by one of the residents and on getting here we saw the station burning, we called the fire service and they came to quench the fire not knowing the perpetrators had killed our security guard.

“While trying to figure out what could have caused the fire, we saw where the guard was tied and killed. We also saw the keg used by the arsonist filled with petrol which part of it must have been used to wet the station before setting it on fire”.

It was gathered that men of the Nigeria police force had deposited the guard’s body in a mortuary.

When contacted, the police image maker in the state, Mrs. Funmi Odunlami who confirmed the incident said the investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident.