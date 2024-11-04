Gunmen have reportedly killed Mrs Mary Jonathan and her son, Mark Jonathan, along Zaria Road in Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

The member representing Pankshin, Kanke Kanam federal constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi confirmed the incident and said the victims are his mother-in-law and brother-in-law, respectively.

At the time of filing this report, details of the incident were still sketchy, but it was gathered that they were murdered around the Mista Ali area of Jos North local government council of Plateau State.

Our correspondent also gathered that the mother and son were laid to rest at the family home in Jos on Saturday.

Gagdi, who shared photos from the funeral, described the murder as violent and senseless acts.

He said, “Today, alongside my wife Jemimah, we laid to rest her mother, Mrs Mary Jonathan, and our brother, Mark Jonathan, who was tragically taken from us by violent and senseless acts. We honour their memories, pray and seek justice. Rest well, Mama and Brother Mark. May God Almighty expose the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” he wrote.

According to him, “it is appointed unto every soul to taste death, but yours, regrettably, came through the barrel of some trigger-happy men of the underworld.”

He added that nothing would have captured the vanity of human existence better than their senseless murders.

The federal lawmaker added that their tragic murder has created a vacuum in their lives, as they will miss her motherly love and care, stressing that the perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to face the full wrath of the law.