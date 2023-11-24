Yet-to-be identified gunmen have assassinated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman for Ife/Akpodim/Chokoneze Ward in Ezinihitte Mbaise local government area of Imo State, Hon. Smith Chiedoziem Anyanwu.

This is even as panic and apprehension have enveloped the community while the opposition party has been thrown into mourning as confirmed by the Director General of its New Media Centre, Lancelot Obiaku.

Anyanwu was gunned down on Thursday evening in the presence of his wife by two gunmen in his country home in Ezinihitte Mbaise.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen arrived Anyanwu’s residence on a motorbike and enquired about him.

He said: “The two men rode in on a bike and asked his wife about her husband’s whereabouts, and she pointed towards the compound. They just went there and shot him point-blank, waited for some seconds before zooming off.”

“The first gunshot had scared away passers-by, so they had no resistance to escape. The problem now is that people have deserted the community for fear of more attacks,” the source added.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police spokesperson for Imo State, Henry Okoye, proved abortive as he didn’t pick the calls put across to him.