Suspected gunmen, Friday night, reportedly killed Alhaji Nafi’u Tambari Dagawa, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Treasurer in Yabo Local Government area of Sokoto State.

A source said the gunmen stormed the village around 2 am on Friday and murdered the PDP chieftain at his residence located in Dagawa community.

The invader also abducted a newlywed couple for ransom.

The source added that many people also sustained various degrees of gunshot during the attack which was unprecedented in the community.

The late Dagawa was popular for philanthropic gestures, especially to the less privileged and other community members in the area.

Some members of the community have expressed sadness over the incident and described the death of the PDP treasurer as unfortunate due to his philanthropic contributions to people in the area irrespective of political affiliation.

The remains of the slain politician were buried on Saturday in Dagawa his hometown with people from all strata of life present to pay their last respects.

The Sokoto State Police Command has not stated the incident at the time of filing this report.

However, the PDP spokesperson in the state, Alhaji Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal confirmed the incident and, the burial of the victim.