The Chairman of Ogbete Main Market Traders Association (OMATA), in Enugu State, Mr Stephen Aniago, has been confirmed killed by yet to be identified gunmen.

The Enugu State Police Command confirmed the brutal murder of market leader through a statement issued by its spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe.

Ndukwe said that operatives were already on the trail of the armed assailants that shot Aniago at Topland, along Amechi Road, Enugu, around 8:20 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

He averred that a preliminary investigation revealed that the unknown armed hoodlums, operating in Toyota Corolla car, double-crossed and shot the victim, making away with his blue-coloured Toyota Corolla car.

Ndukwe stated that the victim was taken to an hospital by police operatives, who hastened to the scene but noted that Aniago was confirmed dead by doctors.

He added that the corpse of the deceased was deposited in the mortuary for preservation and further investigative actions.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, psc (+), has ordered tactical squads of the Command that are on the trail of the assailants to deploy all the intelligence and operational resources at their disposal to hunt the criminals down.

“He also orders the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State CID to conduct a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances of the incident.

“CP Kanayo assures the public that the police will leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book soonest,” the statement assured.