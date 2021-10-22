Some yet -o-be identified arsonists have set the palace of the traditional ruler of the Etekwuru community in the Ohaji/Egbema local government rea of Imo State, Eze Kenneth Okereke, ablaze.

Already, his car and properties have been razed down by fire.

A source told LEADERSHIP that the assailants arrived Thursday night, about 24 hours after youths and soldiers clashed in the community.

It was also gathered that a soldier was killed during the chaos between youths and soldiers, while the military men set some houses ablaze in the oil producing community.

According to Eze Okereke, he was able to escape the attack alive with his wife and child, saying apart from the clothes they wore, everything was razed down.

“They came past 10pm and poured fuel round my palace which splashed unto the next building, amidst sporadic shooting. It was after I called the police and they came that I could come out. Unfortunately I lost everything in that palace, nothing, not even my car was spared,” the traditional ruler said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, he said he is currently taking refuge at the Ohaji/Egbema Police Division at Mmahu, even as he expressed concerns on how he and his family will cope.

Eze Okereke called for support from good spirited people to assist him especially to fend for his family.

When contacted, the Imo State Police spokesperson, CSP Michael Abattam, said he will investigate to confirm the incident.