The Kebbi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Kauran Gwandu-led administration, stating that it remains deeply committed to fulfilling its mandate and campaign promises by prioritising the needs and aspirations of the people.

The APC made this statement in response to a recent press release issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State, in which the PDP paid tribute to the founding fathers of the state and urged the current administration to reorder its priorities.

In a statement issued to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, APC public relations officer (PRO), Isah Abubakar Assallafi, expressed appreciation for the PDP’s recognition of the state’s founding fathers and their significant contributions.

However, Assallafi emphasised the importance of setting the record straight regarding the direction of the Kauran Gwandu-led administration.

He underscored that the Kauran Gwandu-led administration remains deeply committed to fulfilling its mandate and campaign promises by prioritizing the needs and aspirations of the people.

Assallafi highlighted the tremendous work being done under the leadership of the amiable governor, Dr. Comrade Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, education, healthcare, economic empowerment, human capital development, and food security.

He emphasised that the administration is focused on improving the quality of life for all the people of Kebbi State, especially through sustainable investments in agriculture, road networks, and social services.

“Our vision remains clear: to uplift Kebbi State to new heights of progress and prosperity, just as our founding fathers envisioned,” he said.

He added that while constructive criticism is always welcomed as a pillar of the democratic process, it is essential that such critiques are grounded in facts rather than political expediency.

He said rhe Kauran Gwandu-led administration remains open to dialogue and collaboration with all stakeholders who genuinely seek to contribute to the development of the state.

“We assure the good people of Kebbi State that the Kauran Gwandu-led administration will continue to place their welfare and security at the forefront of our priorities as we march towards a brighter future for Kebbi State,” he said.