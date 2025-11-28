Founder of the MAAUN Group of Universities, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has expressed condolence over the death of renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, who passed away on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

In a condolence message issued to journalists in Kano on Friday, Prof. Gwarzo described the cleric’s passing as a monumental loss to his family, the Muslim Ummah and Nigeria.

“We lost a respected and great Islamic scholar who dedicated his life to teaching and preaching. Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi will be fondly remembered by his followers not only in Nigeria but across the African continent,” he said.

Prof. Gwarzo hailed the late scholar as an embodiment of peace and knowledge, noting that he consistently championed tolerance, unity and peaceful coexistence throughout his life and travels.

He extended condolences to the family of the deceased, his followers worldwide, and the government and people of Bauchi State.

“On behalf of the MAAUN Group of Universities, I extend our condolences to his family and followers in Nigeria and beyond. We pray to Almighty Allah to forgive him and grant him Aljannah Firdaus,” he added.

The Islamic leader, who left behind four wives, several children and grandchildren, will be buried in Bauchi this Friday afternoon.