Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has revealed that her Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt to cook the world’s biggest pot of Nigerian jollof rice was the result of months of painstaking preparation.

Advertisement

Speaking after the meal was completed at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, Baci reflected on the journey, describing it as both hectic and rewarding.

“I am very happy with what we have done and what we have achieved today. Honestly, Gino and I figuring this whole thing out was hectic. Figuring out how to fabricate the pot took me and Ayo two months to figure out and fabricate the pot. It took us about nine months to plan this event and it took us about nine hours to make the meal,” she said.

The chef admitted the process tested her physically and mentally. “A lot of things have gone down and I feel like my mind is pacing now, but I am so happy that we are here,” she added.

Interestingly, Baci explained that the idea was not initially about breaking records. “When I came up with this idea, I did not think about it as a world record,” she noted.

She went on to thank her friends, family, and fans for their support, dedicating the historic meal to them.

Baci, who rose to international fame after breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon in 2023, has continued to use her platform to promote Nigerian cuisine. Her latest attempt, centered on the country’s iconic jollof rice, is being celebrated as both a cultural showcase and a feat of resilience.

Nigerians and food lovers around the world now await Guinness World Records’ official confirmation of the feat.