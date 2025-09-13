The chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has expressed grief over the sudden death of his senior special assistant on Community Development, Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf.

Yusuf passed away on Friday after a brief illness, sending shockwaves through the political and community circles of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a press statement issued on Saturday

by his senior special assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Kingsley Madaki, the chairman described the late appointee as an indispensable bridge-builder and a dedicated public servant whose contributions to community development were invaluable.

Maikalangu extended his condolences to the Yunusa’s family, friends, associates, colleagues, and the good people of FCT on the immense loss.

He eulogised Yunusa as a diligent appointee, a promising young man, and a bridge builder who played a vital role in connecting the government and communities in AMAC and FCT.

The chairman reflected on the fragility of life and the profound impact of Yunusa’s passing.

“Life at best is very brief; this is a season we need him most, but God knows best. We will forever miss you, as you were indeed very fearless, extremely outspoken, and instrumental to me during my 2023 electoral year.

“This life is a circle. Rest in peace, Buhu, until we meet to part no more. Good night, my dear brother and friend,” he said.

The AMAC chairman also urged the bereaved family, associates, and the entire community to accept his passing as an act of God and to find solace in the positive ideals he championed throughout his life.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of Yunusa’s soul and for divine comfort for all those mourning his departure.

The statement also applauded Yunusa’a passion for the rights of the FCT’s original inhabitants, noting that he was a strong advocate for their emancipation and that his legacy should be a source of inspiration.

Meanwhile, the family guardians, Hon. Bala Iyah and Mr. Zaphania Yunusa, have released the funeral arrangements for the late community leader.

A wake-keeping service is scheduled for Monday, September 15, 2025, at 4:00pm at the ECWA Church, Kpaduma 1. This will be followed by a funeral service on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 9:00am at the same venue.